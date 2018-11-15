Microsoft alliance with Facebook signals shift in AI approach

In a team-up with Facebook (FB -0.5% ), Microsoft (MSFT +2.2% ) is shifting course in its approach to artificial intelligence software, opting for the social network's particular flavor in recent weeks, CNBC says.

TensorFlow from Google (GOOG +1.9% , GOOGL +1.5% ) is the most popular open-source AI software, and Facebook came out with its answer (PyTorch) in late 2016, not too long after Microsoft put its Cognitive Toolkit on GitHub with a more permissive open-source license.

While Microsoft still updates Cognitive Toolkit, it's clearly acknowledging the quick adoption of Facebook's PyTorch and is working to add its strengths to the system.

"The momentum of community, really, is around PyTorch and TensorFlow, and so that's where were throwing the bulk of our emphasis," says Microsoft's Eric Boyd. "Having community adoption is hugely important."