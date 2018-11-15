Things get real for hedge funds: Greenwich down payment requirements boosted

Characterizing the property market of Fairfield County, CT as distressed, Wells Fargo has lifted to 25% from 20% the required down payment for home loans in that county above $601.5K.
Fairfield County is home to the tony hedge fund retreats of Greenwich and Darien, among other towns. The average mortgage of $415K is nearly double that of other Connecticut counties. It's now a Class 3 (same as Detroit?), according to the Wells Fargo scale, indicating distress.
One broker suggests the move is more about Connecticut's financial woes - less than 15K private-sector jobs have been created since 2008, the economy has contracted each year except one since the last recession ended, and the state government is facing a nearly $5B deficit over the next two years.
A mortgage expert notes Wells Fargo holds these sorts of notes in portfolio, so wants to be especially sure they don't go bad down the road.
