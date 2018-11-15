Apple partners with "Moonlight" studio

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is partnering with Oscar-winning indie studio A24 on a slate of films, according to Variety.

Apple says the “multiyear agreement” involves multiple films but doesn’t provide any more details or financial terms.

A24 won the best picture Oscar for “Moonlight” and was also behind “Room,” “The Witch,” and “Ex Machina.”

The studio currently has a deal with DirecTV (NYSE:T) to jointly acquire films for U.S. distribution. DirecTV gets on-demand rights 30 days before theatrical release. A24 has an output deal with Amazon and its Prime streaming service after the movies appear in theaters.