GE bonds continue to slide as investors fear giant debt load

General Electric’s (GE -1.8% ) bonds have not yet found a bottom, as Bloomberg reports several of the company’s most active securities have widened more than 30 bps since yesterday’s close and are well over 100 bps wider than where they traded a month ago.

GE notes maturing in 2034, reportedly trading at 305 bps above U.S. Treasurys and widening 140 bps since September, rank just behind DowDuPont’s (DWDP +1.3% ) newly issued debt in total volume traded today in the investment-grade bond market.

The corporate credit market has been concerned about GE’s heavy debt load, which has sparked worries in the broader market; Guggenheim Partners Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd said this week that GE’s problems are not isolated, and "the slide and collapse in investment grade credit has begun."