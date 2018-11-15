Nordstrom -12% after margins tighten

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is down 12% following its Q3 earnings dump. Shares were already down 3.50% today during the regular session.

A higher mix of off-price sales appears to have hit Nordstrom's margins. The company's gross margin rate fell 137 bps Y/Y to 33.3% of sales vs. 34.2% consensus estimate. SG&A expenses were up 188 bps to 33.1% of sales.

Nordstrom lifts its full-year guidance, now seeing revenue of $15.5B to $15.6B vs. $15.4B to $15.5B prior and $15.9B consensus. EPS of $3.55 to $3.65 is anticipated vs. $3.61 consensus.

