MorphoSys out-licenses I-O agent MOR210 to I-Mab Biopharma in Asia for up to $105M

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) inks a collaboration and regional licensing deal with Shanghai-based I-Mab Biopharma for cancer candidate MOR210, an anti-C5aR antibody, under which the latter will have exclusive development and commercialization rights in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and South Korea. The deal builds on the current partnership between the companies related anti-CD38 antibody MOR202.

Under the terms of the agreement, MOR will receive $3.5M upfront, up to $101.5M in milestones and tiered single-digit royalties on net sales in the territory.

Based on a successful outcome of a proof-of-concept study, I-Mab will be eligible to receive low single-digit royalties on net sales of MOR210 outside of its territory and a percentage of sub-licensing revenue.