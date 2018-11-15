Pershing Square YTD net return +9.7%; Q4-to-date -5.2%

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) reports year-to-date net return of 9.7%, outpacing the S&P 500's 7.7% increase, in a letter to shareholders.

Q4-to-date returns are down 5.2%, not quite as bad as the S&P 500 index's decline of 6.4% in the same period.

During Q3, Pershing exited its investment in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and acquired a substantial position in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). It also "re-established a new substantially larger investment in Hilton during the recent market selloff," Ackman writes.

"PSH’s NAV declined during October due to the general stock market decline, but has rebounded due to strong earnings reports from all of our portfolio companies that have reported," Ackman writes in the letter.

