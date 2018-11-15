AMAT -3% on downside guide, near-term headwinds

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) drops 3.3% on Q4 results that beat on revenue with a reported $4.01B (+1% Y/Y) but met on EPS with $0.97. But the report included downside guidance, a near-term headwind mention, and Semiconductor Systems revenue that missed estimates.

Downside Q1 guidance has revenue of $3.56B to $3.66B (consensus: $3.98B) and EPS of $0.75 to $0.83 (consensus: $0.93; -25% Y/Y at midpoint).

Revenue breakdown: Semiconductor Systems, $2.31B (consensus: $2.42B; -12% Y/Y at midpoint); Applied Global Services, $977M (consensus: $960.2M); Display and Adjacent Markets, $702M (consensus: $690.6M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.5% and operating margin 26.6%.

Key management quote: “While near-term market headwinds remain, overall industry spending remains robust, and we are focused on positioning Applied Materials for the long term, expanding our role in the AI-Big Data era and winning the major technology inflections ahead.”

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

