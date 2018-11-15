Williams-Sonoma -9% after comp miss

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) reports comparable sales rose 3.1% in Q3 to fall short of the consensus estimate of 4.0%.

Comparable sales were up 1.4% at Pottery Barn, 2.1% higher for the namesake Williams Sonoma business and 8.3% for West Elm.

The company says e-commerce sales rose 8.2% to $747M.

Gross margin came in at 36.5% of sales vs. 36.5% consensus. Operating margin was 7.6% of sales.

Merchandise inventory increased 1.8% to $1.20B.

Looking ahead, Williams-Sonoma sees Q4 revenue of $1.73B to $1.83B vs. $1.81B consensus. The retailer expects Q4 EPS of $1.89 to $1.99 vs. $1.98 consensus.

WSM -9.2% AH to $55.00 after a 1.98% decline in regular trading.

