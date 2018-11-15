Post-earnings rip for Sonos

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is up 14% in AH trading after a resounding earnings beat and sparkling EBITDA tally.

The company reported EBITDA of $20.2M to easily top the consensus mark of $12.5M. The outlook for EBITDA next fiscal year was also strong.

"We expect annual adjusted EBITDA in the range of $83 million to $88 million, or 20 to 27% growth year-over-year. For Q1 FY2019, we expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $66 million to $69 million, or 1 to 6% growth year-over-year," updates Sonos.

