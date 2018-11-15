Digi International beats in Q4, with light guidance ahead

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) beat expectations with its Q4 earnings report thanks to services revenues that nearly tripled, but guided to the light side for the current quarter on revenue and profit.

Revenue was a Q4 record $65.7M, up 46% and topping the company's own guidance for $60M-$64M.

Gross profit jumped 45% to $30.96M, but sharply higher costs trimmed operating income to $1.9M from $4.16M.

Net income fell to $3.6M from $4.34M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $53.3M (up 30.4%); Services and Solutions, $12.3M (up 192%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $56M-$60M (vs. consensus for $59.6M) and EPS of -$0.03 to $0.01 (light of expected $0.05), along with EBITDA of $4M-$6M.

For the full fiscal 2019, it's forecasting revenues of $245M-$255M (vs. consensus for $249.6M) and EPS of $0.20-$0.35 (vs. consensus for $0.34), along with EBITDA of $24M-$28M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

