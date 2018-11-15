PennantPark Investment Q4 NII per share beats by 2 cents

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) fiscal Q4 net investment income or $14.0M, or 20 cents per share, improves from $12.8M, or 18 cents, a year ago.

Per-share figure beats consensus estimate by 2 cents.

PNNT +0.1% in after-hours trading.

Q4 yield on debt instruments at quarter-end of 11.2%

During the quarter PNNT invested $181.4M of investments in four new and eight existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.1%; sales and repayments of investments totaled $74.1M during Q4.

Net asset value per share of $9.11 vs. $9.10 a year ago.

