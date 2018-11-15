Nvidia -17% on downside guide as crypto boom ends

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) plunges 16.6% on Q3 results that beat EPS estimates with a reported $1.84 but missed on revenue with $3.18B. The report included downside guidance and the absence of cryptocurrency mining, which also took out AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) -6.6% last earnings report.

Q4 revenue has downside revenue of $2.7B plus or minus 2% (consensus: $3.4B), non-GAAP gross margin of 62.5% plus or minus 50 bps, operating expenses of $755M, and other income and expense of $21M.

Revenue by Market Platform: Gaming, $1.76B (+13% Y/Y; -2% Q/Q); Professional Visualization, $305M (+28% Y/Y; +9% Q/Q); Datacenter, $792M (+58% Y/Y; +4% Q/Q); Automotive, $172M, (+19% Y/Y); OEM and IP, $148M (-23% Y/Y).

Key management quote: “Our near-term results reflect excess channel inventory post the crypto-currency boom, which will be corrected.”

Gaming revenue fell short on channel inventory of mid-range Pascal products, which the company expects to correct in one to two quarters.

OEM and IP revenue dropped on the “absence of crypto-currency mining.”

Earnings call is scheduled for 5:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

