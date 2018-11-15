Anadarko unveils 2019 capex outlook, ups dividend, raises stock buybacks

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:PAC) +1.4% after-hours as it releases guidance for a FY 2019 capital budget of $4.3B-$4.7B while also delivering 10% Y/Y growth in oil sales volume.

The company forecasts 2019 sales of volume of 260M-270M boe vs. 240M-245M boe in 2018, including 410K-435K bbl/day of oil vs. 380K-389K bbl/day in 2018.

APC also says its board authorizes a $1B increase to its stock repurchase program, a 20% increase to its quarterly dividend and an additional $500M in its debt reduction program.

Separately, APC names Executive VP of Finance and CFO Bob Gwin as its new President; Benjamin Fink, President and CEO of the general partners of Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) and Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) will take over Gwin's old position.