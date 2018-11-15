Icahn drops Dell suit, proxy fight

Activist investor Carl Icahn issues a statement in response to Dell’s (NYSE:DVMT) amended tracking stock offer.
Icahn thinks a “far better deal could have been obtained” but with stockholders representing 17% of the stock supporting the revision, he sees a proxy fight as unwinnable.
Icahn withdraws his Delaware litigation and terminates his proxy contest.
Previously: Carl Icahn sues Dell alleging failed financial disclosure (Nov. 1)
Previously: Dell boosts tracking offer to $120/share (Nov. 15)
Previously: Reuters: BlackRock, Vanguard support Dell offer (Nov. 15)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox