Icahn drops Dell suit, proxy fight

Activist investor Carl Icahn issues a statement in response to Dell’s (NYSE:DVMT) amended tracking stock offer.

Icahn thinks a “far better deal could have been obtained” but with stockholders representing 17% of the stock supporting the revision, he sees a proxy fight as unwinnable.

Icahn withdraws his Delaware litigation and terminates his proxy contest.

