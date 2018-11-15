PG&E pops 33% after-hours

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +33.7% after-hours with no obvious catalyst.

Shares closed -30.9% in regular trading and have plunged by nearly two-thirds over the past week due to liability concerns over the wildfires in California.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) +7% after-hours after shares closed at their lowest since early 2014.

Update: Bloomberg reports a California Public Utilities Commission official told investors on a conference call that the agency does not want PG&E to go into bankruptcy.

The call was hosted by Bank of America analysts and included the CPUC president and other commission officials, according to the report.

