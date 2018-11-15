Super Micro reports prelim Q1, restates prior reports

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) reports preliminary Q1 results with net sales from $952M to $962M (guidance: $810M to $870M) and EPS of $0.66 to $0.70 with non-GAAP gross margin at 13.4%, cash flow from operations at $50M, and capex at $4M.

Restating prior period financial statements: The company’s board decided to restate statements on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The periods are the fiscal years ending in June 2015, June 2016, and June 2017. The restatement primarily relates to revenue recognition timing and certain inventory classification. SMCI doesn’t think total cash flows from operating, investing, and financing have been affected with the exception o classification errors determined to have an immaterial effect on cash flows.