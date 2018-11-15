Stocks snap back on U.S.-China trade hopes, tech strength

Stocks rebounded in another volatile session, as U.S.-China trade optimism and strength in tech stocks helped the S&P 500 snap a five-day losing streak.

The major indexes appeared to get a boost following reports that U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer said the next round of tariffs on Chinese imports has been placed on hold and that China and the U.S. are trying to reach a trade truce ahead of the G-20 meeting at the end of this month.

Caterpillar, which is sensitive to trade developments, closed +3.5% and helped lift the S&P industrials sector to a 1.3% gain on the day.

The tech sector (+2.5%) topped today's leaderboard, helped by a 5.5% jump in Cisco Systems after the company reported upbeat quarterly results; Apple bounced 2.5% after opening the session with a monthly loss of 14.7%.

The energy group (+1.5%) gained as WTI crude rose for the second straight session, adding 0.5% to $56.44/bbl, still well below its Oct. 3 high of $76.90/bbl.

Financials (+1.4%) finished with solid gains, as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America both climbed 2.5%.

Homebuilders and home improvement retailers slid after KB Home cut its Q4 guidance and reported quarter-to-date orders were down 14%.

U.S. Treasury prices gave up early gains to end little changed; the benchmark 10-year yield finished flat at 3.12%