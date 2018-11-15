Global Ship Lease closes Poseidon Containers deal

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) +12.2% after-hours on news that it has completed the proposed merger deal with Poseidon Containers.

GSL says the combined company will own a fleet of 38 vessels with a total capacity of 198,793 TEU, with an average fleet age weighted by TEU of 10.7 years, and ~$720M in contracted revenue following the recently announced new charter agreements.

GSL also says Poseidon has refinanced $229M of its secured bank debt that is collateralized by three new eco-design, wide-beam 9,115 TEU vessels, achieving a $48M debt reduction for no consideration.