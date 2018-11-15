BofA withdraws Dillard's last Buy rating after earnings slide

A post-earnings tumble from Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) -- shares fell 14.8% today -- has cost it its last remaining Buy rating from the sell side.

BofA Merrill Lynch has cut its rating two notches, to Underperform, noting the dissipation of macro tailwinds and continuing cost pressures. Analyst Heather Balsky "can't argue for comp growth anymore" as the company laps more difficult comparisons. The company got out of the quarter with inventory in better shape but with ongoing headwinds in lower shipping revenue and labor costs. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm slashed its price target to $55 from $102, implying 12.5% further downside after today's decline.

Shares are 0.4% lower after hours.

