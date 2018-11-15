After share decline, Morgan Stanley pulls Sell rating from Qualcomm

Morgan Stanley has taken its sell sign off of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) -- now that a two-month price decline has brought the stock into more of a fair risk/reward profile.

"We see a balanced risk/reward as the market now has more realistic assumptions around Apple, chip margin improvements and handset demand," says analyst James Faucette and team, which boosted its rating to Equal Weight from Underweight. But a possible resolution of the Apple dispute seems unlikely in 2019, and 5G networks won't be widely available until 2020. (h/t Bloomberg)

That should be the last remaining Sell rating coming off the stock, with analysts split nearly evenly between Hold and Buy equivalents. The average price target of about $70.50 implies some 27% upside ahead.