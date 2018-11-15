Report: T-Mobile paying for naming rights to Seattle ballpark

Goodbye Safeco; welcome to Big Pink? As planned, the Seattle Mariners' home ballpark stops being Safeco Field with the end of this season, and baseball writer Maury Brown says naming rights are going to T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

That marketing arrangement was said to cost $6M a year over a likely 20-year term, but now may be closer to $3M a year, according to the report.

Safeco Field signage began coming down from the ballpark earlier this month. Any naming rights deal would likely need to wait until after the park's lease renewal (but not long after that).