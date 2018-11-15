Natural gas suffers worst day in 15 years, day after biggest gain in 14 years

Nymex natural gas futures tumbled 17% today to settle at $4.038/MMBtu - just a day after surging 18% to a four-year high $4.837/MMBtu - in a bout of volatility suggesting technical forces outweighed fundamental factors such as supply and demand.

Cold weather forecasts and low stockpiles had driven prices higher, then was exacerbated by a short squeeze as bearish traders were forced to close positions, but prices retreated today as some bet the surge was overdone, traders told WSJ.

"With storage certain to be low throughout winter, expect volatility to remain elevated relative to normal," says Robbie Fraser, a global commodity analyst at Schneider Electric Global Research.

Drillinginfo analysts say the nat gas shake-up likely was linked to the recent plunge in oil, which has fallen more than 20% since early October.

December WTI posted its second straight modest gain today after 12 straight losses, settling at $56.46/bbl after hitting $55.69/bbl earlier this week for the lowest front-month contract finish since November 2017.

