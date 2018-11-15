Samsung to invest $291M in Austin operations after tax breaks cleared

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) says it will invest $291M into Austin and Central Texas, following the Austin City Council's clearing of a path toward state tax breaks.

That will involve the chip giant retaining 500 area jobs, at a facility that employs 2,952.

The Council designated the company an enterprise zone project, allowing for refunds on state sales and use tax.

Samsung anticipates spending $108M on tools and equipment, and $183M toward facility renovations.

It's the third such designation for Samsung Austin Semiconductor; it had previously gotten enterprise zone status in 2012 and in 2016 (at which time it pledged $1B in investments).