Quebec regulator opens probe into Bombardier stock program

Quebec's securities regulator says it has launched an investigation into Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) and has asked the company to suspend all sales of securities under a program that allows certain senior executives to sell shares in the company by giving instructions in advance.

Executives of a publicly-traded company typically are subject to blackout periods when they are not permitted to trade company stock because they have access to non-public information; Bombardier’s plan, announced in August, allows certain executives to sell shares in the company during those periods.

The company says it will fully cooperate with the AMF in its review and will suspend the securities program while that the regulator had reviewed the program before it was established.