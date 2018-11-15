Report: Bharti Infratel a possible buyer of Vodafone Idea fiber

Bharti Infratel (OTC:BHRYY) may be a buyer for Vodafone Idea's (NASDAQ:VOD) fiber assets at a valuation of 35B rupees or even more, bankers tell the Economic Times.

Combined with 250B rupees in fund-raising, the sale could ease concerns for the balance sheet of the recently merged India market leader.

Some sources say Vodafone Idea's fiber network, ranging through 156,000 route-kilometers, could be worth significantly more than 35B rupees (about $486.5M).

Of the 250B-rupee fund-raising that Vodafone Idea revealed Wednesday, some 180B will come from VI's key nonpublic owners, Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group.