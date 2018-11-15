California PUC to broaden probe of PG&E, including possible breakup

The president of the California Public Utilities Commission pledges to expand an investigation of PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) safety practices to include corporate governance, structure and operations, including whether to break up the company into smaller utilities, WSJ reports.

Also late today, Moody’s downgraded the ratings of PGE Corp.'s debt as well as the long-term ratings of the main utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., and said all ratings for both are on review, although many of the company's bonds earlier in the day already were trading at non-investment grade levels.

Shares fell 30% in regular trading today as investors began to consider the possibility of bankruptcy from huge liability costs from the current wildfires in northern California as well as 2017 fires, then soared as much as 44% after-hours in reaction to a report that a CPUC official told an investor call hosted by Bank of America that the agency does not want the utility to go into bankruptcy.

"The CPUC is mindful that in order for a utility to operate safely, it must have the financial means to function and implement new safety measures," the regulator said in a statement.

Moody's says to keep PG&E from going bankrupt, California policymakers will face pressure to extend help provided in recent legislation allowing utilities to pass on to customers some of the costs related to wildfires; the bill mitigates liability from fires in 2017 and others starting in 2019, but made no provision for fires this year.