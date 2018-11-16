Bezos: Amazon not 'too big to fail'

At an all-hands meeting last Thursday in Seattle, an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) employee asked Jeff Bezos what lessons he had learned from the recent bankruptcies of Sears and other big retailers.

"Amazon is not too big to fail," Bezos told the crowd. "In fact, I predict one day Amazon will fail. Amazon will go bankrupt. If you look at large companies, their lifespans tend to be 30-plus years, not a hundred-plus years."

"If we start to focus on ourselves, instead of focusing on our customers, that will be the beginning of the end," he added. "We have to try and delay that day for as long as possible."