Blackberry buys AI startup Cylance for $1.4B

Confirming the rumors, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) said it will buy Cylance, an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, for $1.4B in cash.

The acquisition is a crucial part of the narrative that has seen BlackBerry, once the dominant force of the smartphone world, pivot in the direction of enterprise security for the internet of things.

It expects Cylance to help expand its QNX unit that makes software for next-generation autonomous cars.

