ReWalk Robotics prices $11.6M public offering

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) prices its public offering of 38,660,722 units at a price of $0.30 per unit, for gross proceeds of ~$11.6M. Each unit contains one ordinary share and one common warrant to purchase one ordinary share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 5,799,108 shares and/or warrants.

Net proceeds will be used for market development activities and broadening third-party payor coverage, (ii) R&D costs related to developing its lightweight “soft suit” exoskeleton technology, and repayment of certain outstanding indebtedness and other related payments to Kreos Capital V (Expert Fund) Limited.

Closing date is November 20.