Pound rises as May faces no confidence vote

"The threshold of 48 letters of no confidence in Theresa May will be passed today. They are expecting a no confidence vote in the PM on Tuesday," Telegraph Chief Political Correspondent Christopher Hope wrote on Twitter, citing Brexiteer sources.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Supreme Court said it would consider whether to hear an appeal from the U.K. government, which wants to stop Europe’s top court from examining a case seeking to determine whether the country can unilaterally reverse Brexit.

Sterling +0.4% to $1.2820.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, IRL, GBB, EIRL, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP