Chi-Med's phase III FALUCA trial for fruquintinib fails to meet primary endpoint; shares down 17% premarket

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) is down 17% on announcing the outcome of FALUCA, its Phase III trial of fruquintinib in advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients in China who had failed two lines of systemic chemotherapy.

The trial did not meet the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant increase in overall survival compared to placebo.

However, a significant improvements were observed in all secondary endpoints including progression-free survival, objective response rate, disease control rate and duration of response as compared to the placebo.