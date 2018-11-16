Nvidia plunge pressures Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures are set to open in the red hit by disappointing results from Nvidia which slugged the tech sector. Dow -0.4% ; S&P 500 -0.6% ; Nasdaq -1.2% .

The chipmaker forecast disappointing sales for the holiday quarter, pinning the blame on unsold inventory after the evaporation of the crypto mining boom. Shares are down 17% premarket.

"It started with Apple, then Nvidia... Since performances of these companies set the tone for the global tech and chip industries," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

Oil is up 1.7% at $57.63/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1217/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat to 3.11%.

