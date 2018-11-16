Wall Street to open lower amid tech pressure

U.S. stock index futures are set to open in the red hit by disappointing results from Nvidia which slugged the tech sector. Dow -0.4% ; S&P 500 -0.6% ; Nasdaq -1.2% .

The chipmaker forecast disappointing sales for the holiday quarter, pinning the blame on unsold inventory after the evaporation of the crypto mining boom.

"It started with Apple, then Nvidia... Since performances of these companies set the tone for the global tech and chip industries," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

Oil is up 1.7% at $57.63/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1217/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat to 3.11%.

