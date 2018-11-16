AXA Equitable Holdings prices secondary equity offering by AXA S.A.

AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) has priced its secondary public offering of 60M common stock at $20.25 per share by AXA S.A., as selling stockholder.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by AXA and the offering is expected to close on November 20.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 9M shares of common stock.

The Company has entered into a share repurchase agreement with AXA to acquire 30M shares of the Company’s common stock at a price equal to the per share purchase price paid by the underwriters in the secondary offering.