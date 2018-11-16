Post Holdings to separate active nutrition business

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) slips after missing estimates with Q3 report.

The company also announced its intention to pursue an IPO of its active nutrition business. The separation is seen creating a scalable, high growth asset with dedicated capital resources and the strategic flexibility to pursue both organic and M&A opportunities. Post says Darcy Horn Davenport, current president of the active nutrition business, will serve as CEO of the new publicly-traded company.

Post plans to sell ~20% ownership stake of the new company inan IPO scheduled for the second half of the next fiscal year.