TPG RE Finance Trust prices $1.0B CRE CLO

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) prices a $1.0B managed commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation.

TRTX placed $795.1M of investment-grade bonds with institutional investors, providing TRTX with matched-term financing on a non-mark-to-market and non-recourse basis.

CRE CLO has a two-year reinvestment period, an advance rate of 79.5%, and a weighted average interest rate at issuance of Libor + 1.45%, before transaction costs.

Transaction is expected to close on Nov. 29, 2018.

TRTX has issued two CRE CLOs totaling $1.9B this year, thereby financing on a matched-term basis about 46.5% of its loan investment portfolio as of Sept. 30, 2018.

