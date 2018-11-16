Bright Scholar updates on buybacks

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) announces that it repurchased 3,009,655 of its ADSs for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $37.2M.

The buybacks were made between the adoption of the company's share repurchase program in April and November 15.

Bright Scholar plans to continue to execute on its 2018 share repurchase program - subject to market conditions, the working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors. The company says it may consider raising the buyback limit if necessary.

BEDU +2.93% after hours to $10.88.

