AstraZeneca's Imfinzi flunks late-stage study in first-line metastatic lung cancer

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is down 3% premarket on light volume following its announcement of unsuccessful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, MYSTIC, evaluating Imfinzi (durvalumab) alone and in combination with tremelimumab compared to standard-of-chemo in treatment-naive patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study failed to demonstrate that either the monotherapy or combo therapy improved overall survival (OS) compared to chemo in patients with at least 25% PD-L1 expression, although patients in the monotherapy arm experienced 24% less risk (hazard ratio = 0.76) of cancer progression or death (p=0.036).

Three other Phase 3 studies assessing durvalumab and tremelimumab, PEARL, NEPTUNE and POSEIDON, in first-line Stage IV NSCLC are ongoing.

Durvalumab is a PD-L1 inhibitor. Tremelimumab is a CTLA-4 inhibitor.

Imfinzi is currently approved in more than 40 countries for Stage III (locally advanced) NSCLC.