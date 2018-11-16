Goldman "clearly wrong" on Nvidia

Goldman Sachs removes Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) from its conviction list after earnings, saying it was “clearly wrong on the stock.”

The firm underestimated a channel inventory build and a correction in the gaming division. It sees the gaming correction as a “one-time reset” that could “take a few quarters before the market regains confidence in the growth trajectory of the business.”

Rating maintained at Buy since the company still “has access to one of the best growth opportunity in Semis” and a “sustainable competitive lead.”

Nvidia shares are down 17.7% premarket to $166.50.

Previously: Nvidia -17% on downside guide as crypto boom ends (Nov. 15)