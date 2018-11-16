Britain's NICE on board with Novartis' Kymriah for ALL

Britain's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to the National Health Service (NHS) on costs and care quality, is now recommending Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) CAR-T therapy Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for patients under the age of 25 with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Kymriah will be available through the UHS's Cancer Drugs Fund which allows access to the drug while more data are collected to clarify the benefit/cost relationship. If acceptable, than it will be considered for inclusion in the NHS formulary for routine access.

