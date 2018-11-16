BAML issues two-notch downgrade on Energizer

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) to an Underperform rating in a two-notch drop from a Buy rating.

"We now see risk-reward less compelling with the deal for SPB battery now excl Varta Europe and ENR planning to acquire SPB Global Auto Care; the latter was unexpected, with SPB Auto struggling of late," writes analyst Olivia Tong this morning.

BAML sets a price objective of $50 on Energizer due to the "limited scope" for share upside in the near term.

Shares of Energizer are up 7.2% YTD, but trade well-off their 52-week high of $65.57.

