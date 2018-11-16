ISS, Glass Lewis back Pebblebrook/LaSalle Hotel deal

After a hard-fought battle to stop Blackstone's deal to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) gets the blessings of proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis to acquire LaSalle.

ISS says: “A vote FOR this [LaSalle] proposal is warranted given the compelling rationale, the premium to the unaffected share price and to that of the previous Blackstone offer, expected financial benefits to the combined entity, and the downside risk of non-approval.”

And Glass Lewis's two cents: “…in offering a transaction multiple consistent with other industry buy-outs, Pebblebrook's final bid necessarily implies a rather material premium to LaSalle's true unaffected price.”

Pebblebrook and LaSalle are each holding special meetings on Nov. 27 for shareholders to vote on the deal.

Previously: Pebblebrook Hotel originates $1.75B financing for LaSalle Hotel merger (Nov. 1)

Previously: LaSalle Hotel scraps Blackstone merger pact, agrees to Pebblebrook $5.2B offer (Sept. 6)