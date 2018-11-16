Home Depot -2% after BAML cut

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to a Neutral rating after having it locked in at a Buy for a long stretch.

The firm thinks 2018 was the peak in earnings growth for the home improvement retailer and 2017 was the peak in comparable sales.

"While HD has consistently outperformed broader home improvement industry growth, we believe that the beats may get smaller, which may keep investors on the sidelines," warns the BAML analyst team.

BAML lowers its price objective on Home Depot to $195 from $219.