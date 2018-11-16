Viacom +4% on beats, Paramount strength

Viacom (VIA, VIAB) beats profit and revenue estimates for Q4 with a reported $0.99 and $3.49B.

Revenue breakdown: Media Networks, $2.52B (consensus: $2.53B); Filmed Entertainment, $984M (consensus: $871.4M).

Paramount revenue jumped 25% Y/Y to $984M with $38M in operating profit compared to last year's lack of a profit. The seventh consecutive quarter of Y/Y gains was driven by the new Mission Impossible, A Quiet Place, and Book Club.

VIAB is up 4% premarket to $33.10.

