BeiGene's pamiparib shows positive action in Phase 1/2 brain cancer study

Preliminary results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) PARP inhibitor pamiparib, combined with radiation therapy and/or the chemo agent temozolomide, in newly diagnosed patients with recurrent/refractory glioblastoma multiforme showed a treatment effect. The data are being presented at the Neuro-Oncology Annual Scientific Meeting in New Orleans, LA.

The response rate in 15 evaluable patients was 13% (n=2/15), both partials (but only one confirmed), while six had stable cancer, implying a disease control rate of 53% (n=8/15).

Dose-limiting toxicities of nausea and neutropenia were reported.

Development is ongoing.