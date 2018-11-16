BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares

A number of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) municipal closed end funds are starting open market share repurchase programs for up to 5% of their outstanding common shares through the end of the month.

Since August, SA contributor Mark Gottlieb has been urging BlackRock to address their CEFs' large NAV discounts.

Tickers: BFZ, BKN, BTA, BZM, MHE, MUI, MNE, MUA, BBK, BAF, BBF, BYM, BFK, BLE, MEN, MUC, MHD, MUH, MFL, MUJ, MHN, MUS, MUE, MVF, MVT, MZA, MYC, MCA, MYD, MYF, MFT, MIY, MYN, MPA, MQY, MQT, MYI, BQH, BSE, BNY, BFY, BSD, BHV