Reliq Health Technologies announces resignation of CFO

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCQB:RQHTF) announces that Aman Thindal will be resigning from the Board of Directors as well as from his position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities, effective November 30.

The Company will be appointing an Interim CFO for a brief transition period while it conducts a search for a permanent CFO in the Greater Toronto Area.

In addition, the Company informs shareholders that Reliq Health and Sophic Capital have agreed to mutually disengage on amicable terms due to the overwhelming number of retail investor calls and emails that Sophic has received since taking on this mandate.