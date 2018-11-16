Morgan Stanley calls top for dollar

It's time to sell the greenback, says the bank's global head of FX strategy Hans Redeker. "The USD may weaken as credit spreads widen, equity prices fall, and sovereign bond yields also begin falling amid disinflationary pressure and falling oil prices.”

Recent overseas flows into U.S. assets are carry-trade related, says Redeker, and thus prone to quick 180.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 8% over the last 7 months, with hedge funds now the most net-long since January 2017.

ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU