LightInTheBox announces board and management changes

LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) announced the resignation of Mr. Zhiping Qi, CEO, effective immediately.

Mr. Qi's resignation was one of the closing conditions for the acquisition of Ezbuy Holding Co., Ltd. announced on November 8.

Mr. Qi will remain on the Board as a director and has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board.

The Company's Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Jian He Chief Executive Officer and Director and Mr. Meng Lian as Director, effective immediately.

Mr. Jian He was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ezbuy.

Mr. Meng Lian is a partner at IDG Capital.